Gary Neville compares ’embarrassment’ Chelsea to Arsenal in another scathing post-match rant

Chelsea are the latest victims of Gary Neville’s brutal punditry

The Blues have been slammed an ’embarrassment’ for their defeat to Manchester City

This comes shortly after Arsenal were also criticised for folding against Pep Guardiola’s side

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has done it again with his brutal punditry as he tore into Chelsea for the manner of their defeat to Manchester City yesterday.

Antonio Conte’s side put in an uninspiring display at the Etihad Stadium, losing 1-0 to City thanks to a second-half goal from Bernardo Silva.

While many teams have been swept aside by the quality of City’s football this season, Neville has been unforgiving in his analysis on Arsenal and Chelsea in their recent defeats to Pep Guardiola’s men.

Arsenal lost 3-0 to City twice in the space of a few days and were criticised for a lack of fight and for ‘walking’ in the Carabao Cup final, while Chelsea’s lacklustre approach has also got them in Neville’s bad books.

‘I said it about Arsenal last week but look at them Chelsea players walking now – it’s an embarrassment,’ Sky Sports pundit Neville is quoted by the Metro.

‘They’re just watching them play – like mannequins.’

There were certainly moments in yesterday’s game when it looked as though Chelsea could’ve done more, but is Neville being deliberately over the top in his analysis on sides struggling against what is clearly one of the best teams the Premier League has seen?