Chelsea star in health scare at training ground last week, gets all-clear on Monday

There was positive news for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante on Monday, as he was cleared to train as normal after suffering a health scare last week.

The French international is known for his tireless work ethic in the heart of the Chelsea line-up, using his energy, tenacity and quality to establish himself as a crucial part of Antonio Conte’s plans.

However, according to The Mirror, he fainted during training at Cobham on Friday, with his teammates understandably shocked and concerned for his welfare in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Fortunately though, there is good news this week as it’s importantly added in the report above that Kante got the green light from the Chelsea medical staff to get back to work as usual on Monday, but he will surely be monitored a bit more closely this week to ensure there is no longer-lasting issue.

Based on the report though, all the necessary checks were done before he returned to training with his teammates and so it will be hoped that there are no further complications.

The 26-year-old missed the defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, but Conte will undoubtedly now hope that provided he has a clean bill of health, he can return to action this weekend before facing Barcelona in their crunch Champions League tie next week.

Chelsea head to the Nou Camp with the score at 1-1 from the first leg at Stamford Bridge, with Lionel Messi’s away goal potentially proving crucial to see who advances to the quarter-finals.

Kante’s determination, defensive coverage and energy will be much needed against the Catalan giants who will try to dominate possession, and so he will likely be welcomed back into the starting line-up with open arms by his teammates.