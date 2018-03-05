Chelsea star ready to push for transfer this summer after slamming team display vs Manchester City

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard could be ready to push for a transfer

The Belgian is keen on a move to Real Madrid if they show an interest

Hazard has become frustrated and slammed the performance at Manchester City

READ MORE: Chelsea star feels he was given an impossible job by Conte against Man City

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is reportedly prepared to push for a transfer to Real Madrid if they show any interest in him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Belgium international had a frustrating time in a strange false 9 role against Manchester City at the weekend, complaining afterwards that he barely got a touch and felt like he’d spent the game running around rather than actually playing football.

‘I had the feeling that I’d ran, but that I hadn’t played a game of football. That’s a pity,’ Hazard is quoted in the Metro. ‘We could have played on for three hours, but I wouldn’t touch a ball.’

Hazard has been linked with Real Madrid on numerous occasions in recent months and after this difficult season at Stamford Bridge it seems he’s finally ready for a change.

According to the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old has put contract talks with the Blues on hold as he waits to see if Madrid come in for him.

This follows other recent claims by Mundo Deportivo that Hazard may only agree to sign a new contract with Chelsea if it includes a specific release clause allowing him to move to Real Madrid for a certain fee.

This is all extremely worrying for Chelsea, with the Mail adding that Thibaut Courtois is keen to follow his fellow countryman to the Bernabeu if the deal comes off.

Like Hazard, Courtois is also stalling on signing a new deal and would be out of contract at the end of next season.