Gary Neville responds to Antonio Conte, still scathing in criticism of Chelsea

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville doubled down on his criticism of Chelsea on Monday night, as he responded to Antonio Conte’s retort.

Having blasted Chelsea following their loss at Manchester City on Saturday, it sparked a response from the Italian tactician when the comments were relayed to him.

As per the Evening Standard, Conte implored pundits like Neville not to speak about tactics in a ‘stupid way’, and that topic was revisited on Monday Night Football, as seen in the tweet below.

While he did concede that he doesn’t have the same coaching qualities as the Chelsea boss, Neville didn’t back down from his statement and ultimately insisted that Conte would not have liked what he saw from his team either.

The particular passage of play which irked Neville was in the latter stages of the game where the Blues players didn’t even try to close down or put pressure on City, and he hadn’t changed his opinion on that matter in particular.

“To be honest with you, it disgusts me. I can’t relate to it, in any way shape or form for the best players and teams in the world,” Neville told Sky Sports. “These Chelsea players took a day off. They took a rest.

“One thing I can guarantee you is the Chelsea boardroom will have watched that performance yesterday and will not accept it. It was nowhere near good enough and it was unacceptable.”

It seems like a fair observation to us, but Conte didn’t see it that way. Whether he responds again remains to be seen, but he’ll surely be better off ensuring there’s a successful end to the campaign rather than getting involved in spats with pundits.