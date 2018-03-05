Lionel Messi urging Barcelona to snub €100m superstar in favour of crucial addition

Barcelona paired with signing Griezmann this summer, as per reports

However, it’s claimed Messi would prefer to see money spent elsewhere

It remains to be seen whether or not Catalan giants switch attention

READ MORE: Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi wants Spanish giants to seal departure of teammate

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a summer swoop for another marquee signing, but reports claim Lionel Messi wants another department addressed.

As per Goal.com, Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has been tipped as the top summer target for the Catalan giants, who will have to meet his €100m release clause in order to prise him away from the Spanish capital.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form this season again, scoring 20 goals and providing 10 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions, and so it’s no surprise that Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing a player of his quality.

However, according to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, Lionel Messi is leading a trio of senior stars along with Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta in arguing that the money should be spent on strengthening the defence as opposed to another forward.

Further, it’s claimed that Bayern Munich’s versatile defender David Alaba is the man that Messi sees as the ideal signing to bolster the squad at the Nou Camp as the Austrian international can be an important figure for Ernesto Valverde in filling various roles where necessary.

In truth, it’s difficult argue against the suggestion made above, if it is indeed an accurate report.

Looking at logically, Barcelona already have Messi, Suarez, Iniesta, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele at Valverde’s disposal in the final third.

Is there really space for Griezmann without upsetting the balance in the side and adding further competition without really being able to see them co-exist in the same line-up or risk potential issues with rotation?

Further, Barca have scored 70 goals in 27 La Liga games so far this season. That’s the most of any side in the league.

Admittedly, they’ve only conceded 13 goals, with Atleti the only side boasting a better defensive record, and so there doesn’t seem to be much of an issue at that end of the pitch either.

However, with a lack of quality and depth behind Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique, they are at risk of facing problems at the back in the future. In turn, signing Alaba seems like a pretty sensible idea.