Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at ‘stupid’ comments from ex-Arsenal team-mate

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has looked massively improved at Liverpool

The England international has taken the chance to hit back at his critics

Ox took particular issue with former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has hit back at comments from two of his biggest doubters in the form of Thierry Henry and Gary Neville.

The England international is enjoying his football again this season after stalling at previous club Arsenal, and it looks increasingly like leaving the Gunners for Liverpool in the summer was in fact the right move for his career.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has looked far more confident and effective under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, and he looked particularly dominant in midfield at the weekend in the club’s win over Newcastle.

This comes not long after he received some big criticism from pundits Henry and Neville, which he’s now taken the opportunity to hit back at.

Oxlade-Chamberlain briefly played alongside Henry at Arsenal when the Frenchman had a brief second spell with the club on loan in 2011/12, so the 24-year-old believes it’s ‘stupid’ for him to have said he doesn’t know what he’s good at.

In fairness, Oxlade-Chamberlain had struggled to nail down a position at Arsenal and regularly failed to take the opportunities that did come his way, but it’s fair to say he’s now relishing being able to prove people wrong as he took aim at Henry in particular.

‘I was very aware of those comments, yes,’ Oxlade-Chamberlain is quoted in the Daily Mirror. ‘It’s not nice to hear from people you’ve worked with.

‘I’ve worked with them both in different ­capacities. They can have their ­opinions. It can’t shake me. Fair enough if that’s what they think. Those comments are probably a bit stupid.

‘Saying, ‘You don’t know what I do’ when you have worked with me, I think it is a bit stupid. When you have watched someone long enough you know what they can do.’