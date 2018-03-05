Liverpool team news: Klopp confirms duo ruled out against Porto in Champions League tie

Klopp confirms absence of pair vs Porto in Champions League clash

Liverpool in full control of tie with 5-0 aggregate lead from first leg

Reds won’t have a full squad available, perhaps a blow to plans to rotate

Liverpool are in a very commanding position in their Champions League tie with Porto, but Ben Woodburn and Georginio Wijnaldum are out of the second leg.

The Reds swept aside their Portuguese rivals in the first leg away from home, securing an impressive 5-0 win to put themselves on the brink of advancing to the quarter-finals.

It’s arguably a good time for Jurgen Klopp to rotate his squad in order to rest key individuals and give others a chance, but for Woodburn and Wijnaldum, they won’t have an opportunity to impress as they have been ruled out due to ongoing illnesses.

“Ben trained yesterday but he looked three kilos less, to be honest,” Klopp said, as per the club’s official site.

“Gini still hasn’t trained with the team. He had a little bit of an athletic programme, a little bit of running – not too much. They were really out for a few days. They are coming back but it will be too early for both of them.”

In turn, he’ll be without their services in midweek which will be a disappointment for the players in question more than anyone else, as they’ll be desperate to get into the fold and prove they deserve minutes in the business end of the season.

Instead, they’ll have to watch on from the sidelines or at home, as Liverpool will look to keep their impressive recent run of form going.

The Merseyside giants have now gone six games unbeaten in all competitions, winning five of those, and they’ll hope to register another victory on Tuesday night and put in a professional shift to see out the tie and book their spot in the next round.