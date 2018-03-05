Surprise club enter the running to sign Manchester United star in ambitious transfer

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is being eyed by Atletico Madrid

The Spain international left Atletico for United back in 2011

Atletico now want De Gea in case they lose Jan Oblak this summer

READ MORE: Man Utd squad spotted travelling to Crystal Palace game without key player

Atletico Madrid have reportedly entered the running to seal the transfer of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in what would be a hugely ambitious move.

The Red Devils star has been mostly linked with Real Madrid in recent times, though the Daily Star recently reported he was set to be offered a huge new contract to fight off interest from the Spanish giants.

The latest, however, is that Atletico are looking at a surprise move to re-sign De Gea from United if they lose their current number one Jan Oblak in the summer, according to Don Balon.

The Spain international has shone as one of the finest ‘keepers in the world during his time at Old Trafford and would surely only swap them for an elite club side like Real Madrid.

BBC Sport reported back in 2015 that De Gea did in fact come close to moving to the Bernabeu before the deal fell through late on, but similar links have not died down since then.

Real look in need of an upgrade on Keylor Navas in goal and De Gea seems an ideal candidate, but Atletico may also require a big signing in that position if they lose Oblak, who has recently been linked with Arsenal by the Evening Standard and with Liverpool by the Express.