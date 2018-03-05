Man Utd confirmed line-up vs Crystal Palace: MUFC fans not impressed with Mourinho’s XI

Man Utd travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Monday night, knowing that they must win to continue their battle to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

With rivals Man City continuing to move further away at the top of the table, Liverpool have now leapfrogged their bitter rivals into second place for the time being.

The Red Devils can move back up with a win against Palace, while Tottenham are just a point behind them and Chelsea sit six points adrift and so Jose Mourinho will not want anymore slip-ups.

In turn, it’s no surprise to see him put out a strong line-up, with the Metro explaining Anthony Martial’s absence as he didn’t travel with the squad for the game in London which suggests he has an injury problem.

Nevertheless, along with the Frenchman not being in the line-up, supporters found plenty of reasons to be upset as they took issue with Chris Smalling starting, along with the decision to leave the likes of Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw on the bench.

It remains to be seen whether or not Mourinho’s faith in his starting line-up is rewarded, or if he will have to look to his bench to make the difference with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata ready if called upon.

Either way, they simply can’t afford to drop points as that will undoubtedly put further pressure on them in the coming weeks to avoid falling out of the top four.

