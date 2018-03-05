Chelsea fan lists six reasons he wants Mourinho back over Conte in epic rant and Manchester United fans are loving it

One Chelsea fan has really flipped out over Antonio Conte

One Chelsea fan on Twitter has gone semi-viral with Manchester United supporters after an epic rant in which he listed six reasons he’d rather have Jose Mourinho back at the club over current manager Antonio Conte.

This follows another dire result for Chelsea as they lost 1-0 away to Manchester City in a performance that has received widespread criticism due to Antonio Conte’s perceived negative approach.

Eden Hazard was among those to speak out against the approach after the game, and now Chelsea fans seem increasingly fed up with their Italian manager – so much so that they’re pining after the man he replaced at Stamford Bridge.

In case your memory is as short as this Chelsea fan’s, Mourinho left the Blues after the team totally imploded in the first half of the 2015/16 season, when they found themselves just above the relegation zone before he left.

The Portuguese has done better since taking over at Manchester United, though he looks a far cry from what he once was as he fails to get his team to keep up with City and compete for truly major honours.

Mourinho played Hazard every min

Mourinho played Hazard in his favoured position

Mourinho didn’t defend with 5 defenders

Mourinho knew how to win cup games and big games

Mourinho doesn’t wear a wig

Mourinho’s not a conman I would honestly take Mourinho back over Conte anyday — MrBlueGuy (@ItsMrBlueGuy) March 4, 2018

Still, MrBlueGuy explained that Mourinho would never have played Hazard in the way Conte did against City, or use five defenders in such an ultra-defensive display.

He also accused Conte of flopping in big games and cup competitions, and even went personal by calling him a ‘conman’ who wears a wig.

This does not mean I want Mourinho back lol

lol at these Utd fans in my mentions

What I am trying to say is between Mourinho and Conte, Conte is worse ffs — MrBlueGuy (@ItsMrBlueGuy) March 5, 2018

United fans were loving it as they trolled the tweeter in response, prompting him to backtrack on his initial comment.

Desperate times at Chelsea, indeed.