David de Gea instructs Manchester United to sign Barcelona and Juventus stars if he is to snub Real Madrid transfer

David de Gea has requested three signings for Manchester United

The Spanish goalkeeper is wanted by Real Madrid this summer

De Gea is putting pressure on United by urging them to raid Barcelona and Juventus

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly ready to put pressure on his club amid transfer interest from Real Madrid, according to sources in Spain.

The Red Devils shot-stopper has supposedly decided to take the opportunity to push for the team to invest in three big-name signing this summer if he is to stay on at Old Trafford.

According to Don Balon, De Gea is keen for United to sign Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti as well as Juventus duo Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic.

Goal recently linked Umtiti as a transfer target for United, with Don Balon stating he currently has a release clause of just £53million in his Barca contract.

Dybala, meanwhile, has also been linked with United before, with the Sun claiming they’d made an offer for the Argentine before eventually signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal instead. Still, it may be that Dybala could find his way to Manchester if De Gea gets his way.

Pjanic, meanwhile, has not been linked with United at all recently, but looks just the kind of player Jose Mourinho needs in his midfield.

Michael Carrick is set to retire at the end of the season and will be a big loss, with similar style midfield players recently linked with the club as replacements.

The Independent recently claimed Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos was a top target in that position, while Borussia Dortmund starlet Julian Weigl could be an alternative option.

Pjanic is a similarly composed and intelligent passer of the ball and could fit the bill precisely if United go all out to please De Gea and prevent him moving to the Bernabeu.