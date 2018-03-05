Manchester United squad spotted travelling to Crystal Palace game without key player

Manchester United latest injury news ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Anthony Martial reportedly not spotted among travelling squad

United take on Palace at Selhurst Park this evening

READ MORE: Manchester United to offload two high earners to fund blockbuster deal

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial was reportedly not seen among the travelling squad for the Red Devils’ Premier League clash with Crystal Palace this evening.

Jose Mourinho’s side take on Palace at Selhurst Park in Monday night’s 8pm kickoff, and the Manchester Evening News claim they did not see Martial among those on their way to London.

However, there is no known injury for the France international so it is not clear if he is being rested, dropped or if he simply travelled separately from the rest of the group, as has been known to happen before.

Martial has been a key attacking outlet for United this season, with his pace and goal threat making him a valuable asset on the left-hand side.

The 22-year-old has also shown himself to be a useful super-sub, with his speed on that left flank making him a nightmare for tired defenders late on in games.

Mourinho could be trying to minimise the risk of injuries ahead of his side’s next Champions League game against Sevilla, with that competition perhaps now taking priority over the Premier League at this point due to Manchester City’s 18-point lead at the top of the table.

United boss Mourinho has already confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ander Herrera, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Marouane Fellaini and Daley Blind will sit tonight’s game out.