‘Most overrated player in the world’ – Man Utd star gets destroyed during Crystal Palace game

Man Utd had a first half to forget against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night, as they fell a goal behind thanks to Andros Townsend.

That doesn’t tell half the story though, as they looked abject throughout having struggled to really create any serious opportunities to trouble their opponents.

In turn, the criticism and scrutiny was scathing at half time, with many United fans and neutrals focusing their attention on midfielder Paul Pogba in particular.

The Frenchman has struggled in recent weeks, being substituted off by Jose Mourinho in away defeats in the Premier League while also being dropped to the bench in the Champions League, and it looks as though that continuation of poor form is leaving him open to attack.

As seen in the comments below, many were far from impressed with Pogba’s first-half display, and given he has such an important role in this Man Utd team, much more will be expected, and needed, from him moving forward.

The Red Devils splashed out £89m on the 24-year-old in 2016, as per BBC Sport, and for such a heavy investment, there will surely be growing concern over his poor form and lack of confidence over a sustained period of time this season.

Nevertheless, he wasn’t the only one in the firing line, but based on the comments below, he seems to be the easiest target…

Pogba is the most overrated player in the world — Ali Kaffaf (@AKaffaf) March 5, 2018

Paul Pogba most overrated player to date — Mark Dickson (@MarkDixon1872) March 5, 2018

Pogba out here dropping 2/10. — Martial FC (@Luciah_PS) March 5, 2018

Awful mistake buying pogba would look to sell or release his contract in the summer #mufc — Raves (@Mour1nhodd) March 5, 2018

What an embarrassing first half. Second to every ball. Pogba and Sanchez need to take a look at themselves. Pathetic. — Robert (@UtdRobert) March 5, 2018

Pogba’s performance more worrying than disappointing. Making the same errors he did when he was 20. Was understandable then, not so much now. — RG (@registability) March 5, 2018

Real disappointment so far. Young abysmal, Lukaku not holding up the ball well and Pogba sloppy. All our top players are off it. — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) March 5, 2018

Pogba is the most overrated player of the world. — Jose Alvarez Haya (@10JoseAlvarez) March 5, 2018

Er, what’s wrong with Pogba? — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) March 5, 2018

Wouldn’t blame Jose if he subbed Pogba at HT. Not his day #PALMUN — @ManUtd_HQ (@ManUtd_HQ) March 5, 2018

Pogba is fucking shit — ? (@AIexista) March 5, 2018

Pogba having a nightmare of a game so far. #MUFC — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) March 5, 2018