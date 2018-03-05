‘So many mistakes’ – Jose Mourinho critical of Man Utd after win over Crystal Palace

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho provided an honest assessment of his side’s performance in their thrilling 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The visitors fought back from 2-0 down to win at Selhurst Park in an incredible game for neutrals, but from a United perspective, there was much to be upset with, particularly in the first half.

Having conceded two goals before the break, they had to battle hard to take something from the game. Mourinho was particularly disappointed with the defensive mistakes that his side made in the opening 45 minutes, which could have easily cost them.

“It was a fantastic match for the people in front of the screen and in the stadium,” he said, as seen below.

“Difficult match for me because my team made so many mistakes. We had an amazing attitude and very good quality football in the second half but we made so many defensive mistakes.

“I don’t like my teams to lose organisation like we did, but amazing match an amazing comeback, and very important victory for us.”

Having now leapfrogged Liverpool back into second place and with a nine-point gap between themselves and fifth-placed Chelsea, it was a huge result for Man Utd in their push to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Nevertheless, Mourinho makes a valid point. Not only was his backline guilty of making mistakes, but it happened across the pitch with some very disappointing performances from the likes of Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

In order to avoid any slip-ups between now and the end of the season, United will have to improve significantly, but this win will be huge for their confidence and morale given the circumstances and the way they came from behind.