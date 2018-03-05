Video: Jose Mourinho takes dramatic tumble and suffers water bottle scare in epic Man Utd comeback

There was more than enough drama on the pitch in Man Utd’s 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Monday night, but Jose Mourinho kept himself busy on the sidelines too.

United were 2-0 down at half-time at Selhurst Park, and coupled with their poor effort in the opening 45 minutes, it didn’t look as though there was much hope for them.

However, after scoring early in the second half through Chris Smalling, it seemed to galvanise them as Palace began to visibly tire, and soon enough it was 2-2 with Romelu Lukaku scoring the equaliser.

The travelling supporters had to wait until injury time for the winner though, and it turned out to be a sensational one courtesy of Nemanja Matic who thundered in a strike from distance to seal all three points.

In turn, there was enough for Mourinho to be happy with eventually, but he enjoyed plenty of action of his own near the bench as seen in the videos below.

Firstly, he had a concerning tumble after getting a little over-excited with events on the pitch but he laughed it off and enjoyed a moment with a member of the Palace coaching staff.

That was good to see him see the funny side of it. However, he had an almighty scare too having kicked what turned out to be an empty water bottle which found its way into the crowd.

The Portuguese tactician looked absolutely horrified as he saw it take off and was immediately over to apologise to the fans that it had hit. It looks as though all was forgiven pretty quickly, much to the relief of Mourinho who probably thought he may have risked a phone call from the FA on Tuesday morning…

