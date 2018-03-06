£27m Manchester United star to join Champions League giants and earn a colossal £5.4m-a-year

A Manchester United star looks set to move to a Champions League giant.

The midfielder in question will reportedly earn £5.4m-a-year after tax.

Marouane Fellaini looks set to leave Manchester United for PSG.

Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini looks set to leave Old Trafford for PSG.

The Sun have cited a report from Le Sport which states that the Belgian has his eyes on a move to the Parc des Princes to join the likes of Neymar and Edison Cavani at one of the most powerful teams in world football.

The reports adds that PSG have apparently lined up a colossal four-year deal on £5.4m-a-year after tax for Fellaini.

Fellaini was one of David Moyes’ first signings upon taking over from Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 and completed a move to Old Trafford from Everton for a fee of £27.5m. (Fee per BBC Sport)

The Belgian has established himself as a controversial figure at Old Trafford and often splits opinion amongst United fans.

For a period of time he cemented himself as a regular among Jose Mourinho’s plans but has this season struggled to maintain regular fitness or a regular place in Mourinho’s side.

Fellaini has made just twelve appearances in the Premier League this season and looks set for the exit door at Old Trafford.