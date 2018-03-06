Arsenal and Liverpool to battle for signature of £27m Italian wonderkid

Liverpool and Arsenal are set to battle it out for talented Italian starlet.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger are interested in the youngster.

Italy international Bryan Cristante has attracted interest from a number of big clubs including Liverpool and Arsenal.

READ ALSO: “Unbelievable” – Liverpool fans praise unlikely hero as he achieves incredible statistic in Champions League

Liverpool and Arsenal are set to battle it out for the Italian wonderkid Bryan Cristante.

Cristante is currently on loan at Serie A side Atlanta from Benfica and his form this season has attracted interest from a number of big clubs.

The 23-year-old has scored ten goals in all competitions this season already and has even been capped at international level by the national Italian side.

Cristante is a creative midfielder and is touted as one of the most exciting prospects in European football.

The Sun have cited a report from the Italian outlet Tuttosport, which suggests that both Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in the youngster alongside clubs such as Inter Milan, Juventus and West Ham.

Arsene Wenger has a long history of taking punts on exciting young talents and Cristante certainly fits the mould of the likes of Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas who both came to Arsenal as talented youngsters.

Arsenal’s attention will once again be on Italy come Thursday night as they face AC Milan in the Europa League. With their last four fixtures in three different competitions resulting all in losses the fixture is crucial for not only Arsenal but also Wenger’s future. You would have to feel now that winning the Europa League is their only chance to secure qualification into next year’s Champions League.