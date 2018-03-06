Arsenal star furious at scapegoating by Arsene Wenger amid growing transfer speculation

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is reportedly furious with manager Arsene Wenger for dropping him against Brighton and making him feel like a scapegoat for the club’s poor recent form.

While it’s true that the Spain international has not been at his best lately, that could also be said of almost everyone else in the Arsenal squad right now, and Wenger’s decision certainly backfired at the weekend.

MORE: Arsenal ready to axe Laurent Koscielny in swap deal with La Liga giants

Arsenal were poor as they lost 2-1 to Brighton, with Calum Chambers hardly a convincing option in place of Bellerin on the right-hand side of defence.

It remains to be seen if Wenger will introduce Bellerin back into his starting XI for the upcoming Europa League game against AC Milan, but the damage may already have been done to his relationship with the player.

According to the Sun, Bellerin feels unfairly treated and is furious with his manager for the decision to axe him against Brighton.

This follows reports from the Guardian that Juventus are monitoring Bellerin’s situation, while CaughtOffside understands the 22-year-old has been vocal about his desire to try a new challenge away from the Emirates Stadium.