Arsenal Supporters Trust poll delivers damning verdict for Wenger, 88% agree on key decision

The Arsenal Supporters Trust (AST) have had their say on Arsene Wenger’s future, and there’s a resounding desire to see him leave this summer.

The veteran tactician has come under more fire in recent weeks, with the Gunners slipping to five defeats in their last six games in all competitions.

SEE MORE: Barcelona worried as €60m star tempted by Arsenal transfer offer

In turn, they’re now 13 points adrift of the top four in the Premier League, have spurned a chance of silverware after losing to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final and now face a difficult task against AC Milan in the Europa League in their bid to qualify for the Champions League next season.

As per ESPN, 88% of those who voted in the AST poll believe that Wenger should leave this summer, with a measly seven percent in favour of him staying on next year.

What makes this poll particularly important is that the report notes that it will be put forward to club CEO Ivan Gazidis, and with 2,500 members, it will surely carry some weight and put pressure on the hierarchy to act.

Arsenal simply appear to be falling in the wrong direction under Wenger. They now seemingly face yearly battles for a top-four finish, they’re consistently outplayed by the top teams and won’t have the FA Cup to say that they’ve salvaged something from their campaign this year.

Despite results spiralling, Wenger remains in charge. However, the supporters involved in this poll will undoubtedly hope that it sends a message to the board that they want a change and to start a significant rebuild at the club with Wenger no longer at the helm.