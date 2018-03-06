Arsenal can seal ideal transfer to replace ageing star for bargain release clause fee

Arsenal are reportedly interested in the signing of Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno as a replacement for Petr Cech this summer.

The Gunners are looking at a number of positions to strengthen after a nightmare season and have identified Leno as a strong contender to come in in goal, according to Bild, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

The Germany international has shone in the Bundesliga and looks an ideal long-term replacement for Cech between the sticks after the 35-year-old’s alarming recent dip in performances.

Despite long looking one of the best ‘keepers in the world during his time with Chelsea, Cech hasn’t quite been the same player at Arsenal and it looks like it’s time for a change.

Leno could be just the upgrade needed, and the Mirror state he has a release clause of just £22million written into his contract, making him a potential bargain in this market.

The 26-year-old is also said to be attracting interest from Napoli and may fancy his own chances of moving on to a bigger club at this stage of his career.

Leno has just six caps for Germany and has been at Leverkusen since the 2011/12 season, so it may be time to try a new challenge if he is to challenge for the no.1 spot for his country.