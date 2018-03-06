Barcelona worried as €60m star tempted by Arsenal transfer offer

Barcelona starlet Ousmane Dembele is reportedly tempted by the prospect of sealing a transfer to Arsenal as the Gunners show an interest in the player.

The France international only joined Barca from Borussia Dortmund last summer, but has encountered a difficult first season at the Nou Camp, largely due to injuries.

However, Dembele has since returned to full fitness but continues to be left out of Ernesto Valverde’s starting line up, with reports growing that the youngster could now look to leave at the end of the season.

According to Don Balon, the 20-year-old is tempted to move to the Emirates Stadium as he looks to ensure he plays more regular first-team football, leading some in the Barcelona dressing room to grow concerned.

Don Balon’s report claims that the Barcelona squad are split on how Dembele has adjusted to life at the club, with some feeling he’s not suited to the team while others feel he’s not far off fulfilling his huge potential.

Arsenal have previously been linked with Dembele via Don Balon, who stated they could look to sign him for around €60million, which looks a very decent fee considering what he moved for last summer.

Arsenal could also do with some major signings in attack after losing Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in January, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang yet to really get going in north London.

Dembele could fit in in a number of different roles up front for the Gunners and it seems he’s increasingly tempted to try his luck with a move.