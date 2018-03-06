Bad news for Tottenham, Juventus get double fitness boost as squad is announced

Tottenham face Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and the Turin giants will be buoyed after receiving positive injury news.

The two sides played out a thrilling first leg in Turin, with the aggregate score level at 2-2 heading into the second leg at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Paulo Dybala was missing due to injury in the first meeting, but after emerging as the match-winning hero against Lazio at the weekend, the Argentine international has been passed fit to take his place in the squad to face Spurs this week too, as per the club’s official site.

That’s a huge boost for the Serie A champions, as the 24-year-old has bagged 18 goals and five assists in 31 appearances so far this season which goes a long way in displaying how influential he can be.

In turn, having him back will be welcome news for Massimiliano Allegri, while Gonzalo Higuain will likely partner him as he was also included in the group travelling to London.

As noted by talkSPORT, the prolific marksman was a fitness doubt after picking up an ankle injury last month which would have been a massive blow for Juve and their hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals if he was missing.

However, he appears to have shaken that knock off having been given the nod in Allegri’s squad, and after scoring a brace in the first leg to take his tally to 20 in 35 games, he’ll be equally as important as Dybala and potentially decisive.

Based on the first leg, these two sides could be set to play out another open game full of chances. With Dybala and Higuain involved, Juventus will be a lot more confident about their chances of progressing.