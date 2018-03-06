Barcelona given clear path to secure summer reunion with PL star

Barcelona reportedly receive major transfer boost ahead of summer

Report claims Juventus have dropped interest in Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin

Spaniard now linked again with return to Catalan giants

Barcelona have reportedly seen the competition drop out of the race for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, leading to claims of a summer move.

The 22-year-old joined the Gunners from the Catalan giants in 2011, spending eight years in the youth academy before embarking on a new adventure in England.

In turn, Barca will be fully aware of his qualities already, although it could be a move that suits Arsenal at this point given Bellerin’s decline this season.

The Spaniard has disappointed in recent months, leading to him being dropped against Brighton last weekend while he has had his social media spat with some sections of Arsenal fans over comments he has made after publicly criticising them.

As a result, it doesn’t appear to be the happiest of relationships currently, and talkSPORT claim that while Juventus have opted not to continue their pursuit of the right-back, it will leave a clear path for Barcelona to make their move at the end of the season.

Bellerin has gone on to make 151 appearances for Arsenal since breaking into the first-team in 2013, and although there are obvious advantages of keeping him given his pace, room for development in both aspects of his game and age, speculation refuses to go away over his future at the Emirates.

From a Barcelona perspective, he could be the solution to a long-term problem at the Nou Camp. It could be argued that they haven’t sorted out the right-back position since Dani Alves left, with Sergi Roberto played out of position there while summer signing Nelson Semedo has struggled.

In turn, with doubts over Bellerin’s future and a need for a player in his position, it could be a perfect scenario this summer for both parties if Arsenal are willing to listen to offers.