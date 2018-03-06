Chelsea star ‘on the phone to his agent’ to sort out transfer following Manchester City debacle, says pundit

Chelsea star Eden Hazard will have been straight on to the phone to his agent to get himself a transfer away from Stamford Bridge after losing to Manchester City at the weekend, according to Jamie Carragher.

In a sensational claim, the former Liverpool player-turned-pundit says he has no doubt at all that the Belgium international will have begun to look for a way out of the club after the nature of that defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte set his side up in a defensive manner against City, with Hazard used in a false 9 role up front to little avail, as he himself bemoaned afterwards that he barely touched the ball.

Tony Cascarino wrote in the Times that Conte’s tactics could drive flair players like Hazard away, and Carragher has gone that step further by suggesting the 27-year-old has almost certainly already begun the process of angling for a move.

‘He’s the star player at Chelsea, but there has always been talk of him moving on,’ Sky Sports pundit Carragher is quoted in the Metro.

‘I have no doubt that at the end of that game, as soon as he got on that coach or got home, he will have been right on the phone to his agent saying, “get me out of here”.’

This comes as the Daily Mail have reported that Hazard could push for a transfer to Real Madrid this summer.