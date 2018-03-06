Chelsea ready to beat Manchester United to £89million transfer as star issues threat to current club

Chelsea are reportedly ready to pounce for the transfer of £89million-rated Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco as he threatens to quit his current club if he isn’t played against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League tonight.

The Spain international has endured a frustrating season at the Bernabeu, not playing as much as previously and being unable to help the team through what has been a difficult and disappointing campaign overall.

Isco has, however, long been regarded as one of the finest playmakers in Europe and could well be a fine signing for any top Premier League club if he does decide to leave Real.

According to Don Balon, Isco is now threatening to quit if Zinedine Zidane doesn’t use him in tonight’s big game against PSG in the Champions League, and this unsurprisingly has some big names on alert.

The Spanish outlet mentions Manchester United as being among the 25-year-old’s admirers, and also claims Alvaro Morata has persuaded Roman Abramovich to bring his old team-mate to Chelsea.

Don Balon have previously suggested Isco would command a fee of around £89m, which perhaps makes sense in this current market, even if it seems a tad high for a player not getting regular first-team action for his current club.

Morata clearly rates his former colleague highly, however, and there certainly seems to be room for a creative midfielder like Isco at Chelsea, particularly as Cesc Fabregas is ageing and has played more this season due to the unconvincing form of Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater in midfield.