Fans destroy one Real Madrid star during PSG clash in Champions League

Real Madrid are firmly in control of their Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain, but it could have been much more comfortable for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Los Blancos took a 3-1 lead into the second leg in the French capital, and so they were unsurprisingly trying to keep things tight at the back to avoid allowing their rivals a way back into the game.

Sergio Ramos went closest as he forced Alphonse Areola into a smart save from a corner, but the best chance of the opening 45 minutes undoubtedly went to Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman found himself with time and space in the box to take on Areola in a one-on-one situation, but he managed to fluff his lines and ended up winning his side a mere corner.

Had he been more prolific, it may well have killed the tie as PSG would then have needed three goals just to take it into extra-time, but instead he was left to rue another missed opportunity.

Benzema, 30, has scored just eight goals in 31 appearances so far this season, and with that poor record in mind, it seems understandable as to why so many weren’t shocked he missed and lined him up for heavy criticism, as seen in the tweets below.

It remains to be seen whether or not Real Madrid live to regret that miss but the veteran forward is undoubtedly lacking confidence based on the evidence of this miss…

