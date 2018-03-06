Huge boost for Manchester United in pursuit of £100m target, club of superstar have already found replacement for midfielder

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost with the club of their £100m target already lining up a replacement.

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been heavily linked with a move to Man United.

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been heavily linked with a move to Man United.

Lazio have already lined up a replacement for Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Milinkovic-Savic has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford and it now appears that Lazio have taken the necessary preparations for the eventuality that their star midfielder could depart Serie A.

A report from the Sun has stated that Lazio foresee a star currently playing in La Liga as a sufficient replacement for their Serbian star. The Serie A side will reportedly go head to head with Stoke for Real Betis star Fabian Ruiz.

The report is bound to excite Man United fans as it implies that Lazio are already starting to accept that they may have to wave goodbye to Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbian has been heavily linked with a move to Jose Mourinho’s side. However, in a separate report from the Sun it has been claimed that Manchester United will have to smash the British transfer record in order to secure the star.

Lazio have reportedly told United that they will have to stump up £100m to secure a signature from their star midfielder.