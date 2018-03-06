Lionel Messi not in favour of signing Barcelona target, could give Real Madrid boost

Given their lack of depth in defence, it would seem like a sensible decision for Barcelona to address that area of the squad, but Lionel Messi reportedly isn’t keen on David Alaba being the solution.

The Catalan giants lead the way in La Liga and have conceded just 13 goals in 27 games. That would suggest that the backline isn’t such a priority as it’s the second best defensive record in the league.

However, beyond first-choice central defensive pairing Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique, there is a lack of quality depth at Ernesto Valverde’s disposal with Yerry Mina and Thomas Vermaelen available.

In turn, a swoop for Alaba would make sense, but according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, Messi isn’t in favour of the move as he believes it could negatively impact on Jordi Alba’s playing time instead.

Alaba’s versatility has seen him play in various roles for club and country and the left-back position is undoubtedly one that he looks comfortable in.

Nevertheless, surely if he was being targeted by Barcelona it would be with the view of placing him elsewhere given Alba’s ongoing importance to the side and so it’s questionable as to whether Messi really has that to worry about.

Barcelona’s loss could reportedly be Real Madrid’s gain though, as Don Balon add that Los Blancos are also keen on the Austrian international and could now see competition from their rivals become less of a problem in their pursuit.

Such a move could be questioned for Zinedine Zidane’s side as well given the presence of Marcelo in the line-up, and that makes a potential swoop for Alaba seem strange.

As a result, it remains to be seen how the situation plays out, but this report would certainly suggest that it’s Madrid who are set to move into pole position to land the Bayern ace.