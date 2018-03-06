Liverpool confirmed line-up vs Porto: Klopp rests key stars, LFC fans delighted with one selection

Liverpool take a commanding lead into the second leg of their Champions League tie with Porto, and Jurgen Klopp has rested a number of key individuals.

The Reds lead the tie 5-0 after an impressive performance in the first leg, and so Klopp undoubtedly has the opportunity to rotate given their healthy lead and the expectation that they will advance to the next round.

Coupled with the fact that they take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday in the lunchtime kick-off, the German tactician has made sensible decisions with his line-up.

Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Virgil van Dijk are all on the bench on Tuesday night, and so they will be expected to rest up and prepare for the weekend.

Given their impact and influence this season, it’s good management from Klopp to avoid risking them and Salah in particular will be itching to get back on the pitch on Saturday to add his impressive tally of 32 goals in 38 games so far this season.

In terms of the starting XI, Adam Lallana’s inclusion has sparked a positive response from the Liverpool fans, as seen in the tweets below.

The England international has been battling injury problems all season, but he’ll look to make an impression in midweek and establish himself as a key figure at the business end of the season.

LALLANNNAAAAA — Owen – sad yotes/giants fan? (@owengruden) March 6, 2018

Lallana hat trick incoming. — Robert (@iDestroyDreams) March 6, 2018