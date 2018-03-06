Liverpool player ratings: Klopp’s side join Real Madrid as the first sides in the Champions League quarter-finals

Liverpool comfortably made it through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after hosing Porto at home.

Jurgen Klopp’s side soaked up the pressure from the Portuguese side.

The work had already been done by Liverpool who carried over a 5-0 aggregate lead from the first-leg.

The Reds had a late chance to score through Danny Ings who joined the action on 62nd minute. Ings has not started for Liverpool since Brendan Rodgers’ last game as manager against Everton in 2014.

The question will now turn to who Liverpool will face next in the the quater-finals with Real Madrid also qualifying tonight after beating PSG 5-2 on aggregate.

Man of the match

James Milner has struggled to cement regular game time under Klopp this season but the experienced Englishman’s calm presence saw Liverpool through to their first ever Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2009.

Stat of the match

Limited opportunities…

James Milner (3) created more chances than any other Liverpool player tonight. Mo Salah created 2 chances but was only on for approximately 15 minutes. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) March 6, 2018

Player ratings

Liverpool: Karius 6; Gomez 7, Matip 6, Lovren 6, Moreno; 6 Milner 8, Henderson 5, Can; Lallana 6, Firmino 6, Mane 6.

Subs: Ings 6, Salah 6, Klavan 5.

Reaction

A boring clash but job done for Klopp’s men…

I’m a spoiled child. Liverpool don’t score and I’m sad like we lost or something. — Paul (@Kolology) March 6, 2018

Liverpool have reached the Quarter-finals of the Champions since 2009. ?? Bring on the next round! #LFC — Adrian Cocking (@AdrianCocking_) March 6, 2018

Liverpool 0-0 Porto soundtracked throughout by 3,000 Porto fans who did not stop chanting for 90 minutes, even though their team was 5-0 down from the first leg. A highly commendable show of support. — Barry Glendenning (@bglendenning) March 6, 2018