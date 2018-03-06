Liverpool player ratings: Klopp’s side join Real Madrid as the first sides in the Champions League quarter-finals



Liverpool comfortably secured their place in the quester-finals of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side hosted Porto at Anfield and soaked up pressure to prevent any attempts at a miraculous comeback from the Portuguese side.

Liverpool of course already had a 5-0 lead from the first-leg and looked comfortable throughout.

The Reds had a late chance to score through Danny Ings who joined the action on 62nd minute. Ings has not started for Liverpool since Brendan Rodgers’ last game as manager against Everton in 2014.

The question will now turn to who Liverpool will face next in the the quater-finals with Real Madrid also qualifying tonight after beating PSG 5-2 on aggregate.

Man of the match 

James Milner has struggled to cement regular game time under Klopp this season but the experienced Englishman’s calm presence saw Liverpool through to their first ever Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2009.

Stat of the match 

Limited opportunities…

Player ratings 

Liverpool: Karius 6; Gomez 7, Matip 6, Lovren 6, Moreno; 6 Milner 8, Henderson 5, Can; Lallana 6, Firmino 6, Mane 6.

Subs: Ings 6, Salah 6, Klavan 5.

Reaction 

A boring clash but job done for Klopp’s men…

 

