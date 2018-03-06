Crazy statistics show that unlikely Liverpool star is greatest performing defender in the Champions League this season

A surprise Liverpool star has been reported as the greatest performing defender in the Champions League this season.

The data used to determine the above result overlooks some huge stars to conclude that Alexander-Arnold has been the most effective defender in the competition this season.

BetStars power ranking have pitched the young defender against the likes of David De Gea from Manchester United to award the Liverpool right-back the highest overall score out of every defensive player currently in the Champions League this season.

The defender is just 19-years-old but has largely had a breakthrough season under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this season.

The Englishman beats Barcelona’s Gerard Pique and Bayern Munich’s David Alaba amongst many more high-profile stars.

Despite Alexander-Arnold earning such high-praise in recent months he has largely been outshone by Joe Gomez.

Gomez has recently pushed aside Alexander-Arnold and has been given the nod by Jurgen Klopp to start in tonight’s Champions League fixture against Porto.