Liverpool superstar has agreed wages with new club and is set to leave Anfield in the summer

A Liverpool star has reportedly agreed wages and a contract with a new club.

The star looks set to join a new club with just one final signature missing to complete the move for the Liverpool star.

Emre Can now looks set to join Juventus from Liverpool.

Emre Can has reportedly agreed wages with Juventus as talks to leave Liverpool are ongoing.

A report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that Can has finalised wages with Juventus with final talks still ongoing.

The report states that a final signature is still needed and talks are ongoing but Juve remain the clear favourites to sign the midfielder despite speculation earlier in the week that they may not have been.

The German midfielder has been linked with a move to Juve for a prolonged period and a move now seems more inevitable than ever.

The Mirror have stated that Juventus are looking to use their trip to England in which they will face Tottenham in the Champions League to complete a deal with Emre Can to secure a £100,000-a-week contract.

TalkSport reported just last month that a deal had now been agreed by both Can and Juventus with the Liverpool midfielder set to leave Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp will of course be handed a huge issue if Can is to depart in the summer with the German midfielder having become a vital part of Klopp’s plans in recent seasons.