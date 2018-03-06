Liverpool to win transfer battle for teenage starlet, target willing to snub Man Utd and PL rivals

Despite being just 17 years of age, Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon has been attracting plenty of attention but it’s reported he wants a move to Liverpool.

The teenager has impressed for the Championship outfit this season, as not only has he shown his defensive qualities, but he’s bagged 14 goals and four assists in 36 league appearances.

That’s quite the standard to set at such a young age, and while he will be expected to mature, develop further and become a top player, he will have to continue to show improvement in his game to make it at the highest level.

According to The Express, he could be making that switch sooner rather than later, and it’s added that he would prefer a move to Liverpool despite the likes of Man Utd, Tottenham and Chelsea being keen on snapping him up too.

It’s noted in the report that Sessegnon is a Liverpool fan and so that adds a personal touch as to why he would want a move to Anfield over the other options, but there is a counter-argument to suggest that Mauricio Pochettino in particular has done a fantastic job of developing young English talent at Tottenham.

At this stage of his career, Sessegnon needs to play regularly and have the faith of the manager to be given a chance when deserved, and the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli can certainly argue in favour of their boss who is willing to do that.

Pochettino arguably has a much better track record at that than the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, although Klopp has also rewarded youngsters where appropriate too and Liverpool are certainly moving in the right direction under the German tactician as they continue to battle for second place in the Premier League.

Some may argue that Sessegnon is better off staying at Fulham for another year at least to continue to play regularly and develop his all-round game. However, with this level of reported interest, it will surely be difficult for him to show patience and snub such clubs mentioned in the report above.