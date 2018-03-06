Luis Suarez aware that Barcelona team-mate is considering Liverpool transfer

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is reportedly aware that Ivan Rakitic is considering an offer to seal a transfer to Liverpool, according to Don Balon.

The report states that the Croatia international could be tempted to move to Anfield for a number of reasons as Jurgen Klopp’s side become one of the main suitors for his signature this summer.

Rakitic has impressed for Ernesto Valverde’s side, becoming a key member of the squad though he now supposedly fears for his future due to the likelihood of a number of big-name signings in the summer.

Brazilian midfielder Arthur is mentioned by Don Balon as among the players who could come in, while Antoine Griezmann is another name who could indirectly lead to Rakitic losing his place, perhaps due to pushing someone like Philippe Coutinho back into midfield.

Don Balon claim Rakitic has always been tempted to play in the Premier League, and the uncertainty over his future means he’s taking his time over the prospect of moving to Liverpool.

This seemingly has Suarez concerned as he keeps an eye on possible ins and outs at the Nou Camp ahead of the summer.

The Uruguay international played for Liverpool before joining Barcelona in 2014, so would not want to see key players now moving there as he moved away from Anfield to win major honours, which Rakitic has helped him do in the last few seasons.