Major Barcelona transfer scare, fears grow over £54m ace’s potential exit

Barcelona reportedly given reason for concern by key figure over his future

Report claims that contract talks between player and club have stalled

The Catalan giants will not want to see Umtiti leave the Nou Camp this summer

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has established himself as a key figure at the Nou Camp in a short space of time, but reports claim there is concern over his future.

The 24-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Lyon in 2016, and has gone on to make 73 appearances for the club while forming an important partnership with Gerard Pique in the heart of the Barcelona backline.

Coupled with the fact that Ernesto Valverde doesn’t have a great deal of quality cover behind that duo with the inexperienced Yerry Mina and veteran Thomas Vermaelen offering depth, the last thing that he will want to see is Umtiti leaving the club.

According to The Daily Record, that’s the concern that they reportedly face amid a disagreement over a potential pay rise, while his reported £54m release clause has led to increased interest from Man Utd.

Given today’s transfer market, which saw Aymeric Laporte join Man City for £57m in the January transfer window, as per BBC Sport, that fee is arguably a lot less than what Umtiti is really worth.

As a result, not only would they be losing one of their most important figures, but it will be a major disappointment for Barcelona if they aren’t able to fully cash in if a new contract can’t be agreed upon.

It seems like a growing concern for the La Liga leaders, but they’ll undoubtedly be keen to reach a new agreement with Umtiti in the coming months to avoid having to seek a replacement for him in the summer if he chooses to move on.