Jose Mourinho reveals what he said to Manchester United players at half time before stunning Crystal Palace comeback

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed what he said to his players at half time before they came back from 2-0 down to earn a thrilling 3-2 victory at Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils made a dreadful start to the game as goals from Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt gave the hosts a 2-0 lead early in the second half, but then United responded superbly through goals from Chris Smalling, Romelu Lukaku and a stoppage time wondergoal from Nemanja Matic.

This will no doubt go down as a classic United victory, and Mourinho has given some indication of how he fired up his players after such a lacklustre start with so many mistakes.

The Portuguese tactician did not go into great detail about what he said, but admitted he could not relay the conversation live on TV because so much of it would be censored out.

‘I cannot tell you half of the things I told my team at half-time because there would be lots of bleeping on television,’ Mourinho is quoted in the Metro.

‘There were a few strong words at half-time relating to their attitude and the intensity of the game.

‘To come back from 2-0 down away from home against a team that is desperate for points, it gives us a great feeling.’

Mourinho is known for being a strict disciplinarian who demands a lot from his players, and it seems that angry approach worked here as United produced one of the comebacks of the season.