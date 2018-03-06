Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho holds transfer talks with £173million Barcelona trio

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly holding transfer talks with three Barcelona players over potential moves to Old Trafford.

In what would be a stunning piece of business, the Red Devils boss is working to sign Andre Gomes, Samuel Umtiti and Marc-Andre ter Stegen to bolster his squad.

MORE: Mourinho hilariously trolls Matic after Man Utd win at Crystal Palace

Don Balon claims negotiations are underway between Mourinho and the three players, with French defender Umtiti seen as a particular bargain due to his £53million release clause.

Don Balon’s report adds that Ter Stegen is being targeted for around £89million, but only if David de Gea ends up leaving the club.

Another recent report from Don Balon mentioned that De Gea is aware of interest from Real Madrid and could use that to influence United’s work in the transfer market, requesting some big-name signings himself if he is to snub an offer from the Bernabeu.

One of those players mentioned is Umtiti, but it seems he and Mourinho differ on other targets.

Don Balon add that Gomes is something of a surprise target for Mourinho given his indifferent form at Barcelona so far, though the Reds could undoubtedly do with more options in midfield as Michael Carrick will retire at the end of the season and Marouane Fellaini is heading towards the end of his contract.

Gomes shone at previous club Valencia and could get back to his best if given a chance at a club like United, with the Daily Mirror previously reporting he could cost around £31million amid interest from United.