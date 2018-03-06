Manchester United to scout £86m transfer target in big Champions League clash this week

Manchester United will reportedly send scouts to watch Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in action this week as Juventus take on Tottenham in the Champions League.

The Argentina international could be in action for Juve against Spurs at Wembley, and seems a must-watch for almost any top club right now after his impressive rise in the last few years.

MORE: Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho holds transfer talks with £173million Barcelona trio

Admittedly, Dybala has perhaps not shown his finest form at points this season, but it is little surprise to see elite sides like United are showing an interest.

TMW claim the Red Devils are set to watch Dybala in action against Tottenham, so it will be interesting to see if he can make an impression after being linked with a move to the Premier League for some time now.

Don Balon also recently suggested Manchester City were in talks over signing the 24-year-old, and the Sun linked United with him a few months ago stating Juventus would likely ask for around £86million for him.

That rumour came before United signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January, but it seems Jose Mourinho is still keen to recruit similar attacking players in a bid to catch up with runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City for next season.

Dybala can play a variety of roles out wide or up front so could be a key addition at Old Trafford to play alongside the likes of Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.