Pep Guardiola has his say on comparison between Man City side and former Barcelona team

Pep Guardiola has addressed the comparisons being drawn between his old Barcelona side that was enjoyed so much success with and his current Man City group.

The Spanish tactician enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in charge of the Catalan giants between 2008 and 2012, winning three La Liga titles along with two Champions League trophies as well as many others.

SEE MORE: Chelsea star feels he was given an impossible job by Antonio Conte against Manchester City

As of yet, he’s only won the League Cup during his stint with City, but the football that they’re playing this season, which has helped them in opening up a 16-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, has led to plenty of praise from supporters and pundits alike.

So much so that some have even suggested that he’s managed to instil the same level at the Etihad as was seen during his time with Barcelona, but Guardiola was keen to point out his belief that there is still a significant difference between the two sides.

“We are nil, most of us. We are new here. Now we can say we have won one title but it is not comparing, so no,” he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“It’s not good for us to be compared with that team. That team has dominated for the last decade, 15 or 20 years with different managers and different players. To join this kind of team, you have to be there for a long time – many years – but we’ve won just one title, that’s all.”

Guardiola has got this spot on for us, as it’s ridiculous to compare the two. On a style of football argument, perhaps there is something to support it. However, City need to replicate all that success enjoyed at the Nou Camp before the two sides can be put on a level playing field.

In fairness though, there is a significant amount of young talent in this current Man City team, and Guardiola will surely be excited about what they can achieve in the years ahead.