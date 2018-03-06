Real Madrid quartet facing axe if they lose to PSG, including Manchester United, Liverpool & Chelsea transfer targets

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly ready to axe four key figures at the club if they exit the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain this evening.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have a 3-1 lead from the first leg going into tonight’s game at the Parc des Princes, but that away goal by PSG’s Adrien Rabiot in the first tie means Unai Emery’s men just need a 2-0 win to go through this evening.

Given the way Real have played for so much of this season, that would be far from surprising, even if the Ligue 1 giants are without star forward Neymar due to injury.

Premier League clubs will no doubt be watching with interest then, as Don Balon claim the futures of key players Isco, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale are on the line tonight.

Don Balon recently linked Benzema as a target for Liverpool despite his dip in form this season, while another report from Don Balon linked Bale as a target for Chelsea.

Isco may be prepared to quit Real anyway as another Don Balon report links him with both Manchester United and Chelsea as he supposedly threatens to leave the Bernabeu if he isn’t involved in the PSG game tonight.

Whatever happens, it promises to be a big summer of change in Madrid after so many of their stars have gone missing for much of this season.

Real have still looked strong in the Champions League, however, so this may be their chance to salvage something from a disappointing campaign.

Don Balon add that the job of manager Zidane would also be on the line with a defeat this evening as it would more or less end Los Blancos’ season.