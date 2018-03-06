PSG chief to discuss swap deal for £89million star at Real Madrid game tonight

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is reportedly ready to use the visit of Real Madrid tonight to discuss a transfer move for Casemiro.

According to Diario Gol, PSG are prepared to pay around £89million for the Brazilian midfielder and offer German winger Julian Draxler in exchange as part of the deal.

MORE: Real Madrid quartet facing axe if they lose to PSG, including Man Utd, Liverpool & Chelsea targets

Casemiro has been one of Real Madrid’s most important players in recent times and would undoubtedly also make a great fit for an ambitious team like PSG as they look to establish themselves as a dominant force in European football.

Draxler, meanwhile, is another fine player but one who is no longer guaranteed a regular first-team place in Unai Emery’s starting line up due to the summer signings of big names like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Still, the 24-year-old could be a good fit for Real, who are somewhat shorter of options in attack at the moment due to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema suffering dips in form this season.

Gareth Bale has also had his injury problems and Marca have recently reported that Madrid could look to sell him for the right price this summer.

Were Real to make changes in attack, a swap deal involving Casemiro and Draxler could be tempting business for the Spanish giants.