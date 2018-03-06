“Unbelievable” – Liverpool fans praise unlikely hero as he achieves incredible statistic in Champions League

Liverpool fans praised an unlikely star as they qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side qualified for the quarter-finals for the first time since 2009.

Plenty of praise was given to Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Liverpool fans were full of praise for Loris Karius as they qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side hosted Porto at Anfield and soaked up the pressure with the game finishing 0-0 after 90 minutes. Liverpool of course already had a 5-0 aggregate lead from the first-leg, which comfortably saw them through to the next round of the European competition.

Liverpool join Real Madrid who also qualified tonight after beating PSG 5-2 on aggregate with Cristiano Ronaldo keeping up his astonishing record of scoring in every Champions League game thus far this season.

Liverpool fans turned their praise to one star in particular following his performance against Porto.

Loris Karius has slowly worked his way into becoming Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper after a slow start to life at Anfield.

Further, the German achieved a remarkable record tonight after keeping yet again another clean sheet.

Liverpool’s ‘keeper now has more clean sheets in this season’s Champions League than anyone else with tonight’s being his fifth of the season in the competition.

Karius appears to have finally won the trust of Liverpool fans who were full of praise for the star.

4 clean sheets and 1 goal conceded in the last 5 games for Liverpool FC. Van Dijk has brought in the change that we needed in our defense while Lovren and Karius have also been unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/Q1QQeiTCSU — Wavy Firmino (@TheLiverpoolEra) March 6, 2018

Karius once again did what he had to do when called upon tonight its onwards and upwards now for him I’m happy for him he’s really making that GK spot his own and answering our questions he’s now hitting the form we originally expected of him fair play to him. #LFC #RedOrDead — Conor H 1997 ?? (@conorYNWA1) March 6, 2018

I’m liking Karius now — Darren (@MegaD3ltaUK) March 6, 2018

Karius was excellent again tonight — Swifty (@andrew_m_swift) March 6, 2018

Karius racking up clean sheets now – he looks very settled as No1 now. — Merry Deerhound (@Timmo44) March 6, 2018

Loris Karius has now kept more clean sheets in the Champions League (5) than any other goalkeeper. He’s kept a clean sheet in 62.5% of his Champions League games this season. ? pic.twitter.com/45iQCBbYan — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 6, 2018

