“Unbelievable” – Liverpool fans praise unlikely hero as he achieves incredible statistic in Champions League

Liverpool fans were full of praise for Loris Karius as they qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side hosted Porto at Anfield and soaked up the pressure with the game finishing 0-0 after 90 minutes. Liverpool of course already had a 5-0 aggregate lead from the first-leg, which comfortably saw them through to the next round of the European competition.

Liverpool join Real Madrid who also qualified tonight after beating PSG 5-2 on aggregate with Cristiano Ronaldo keeping up his astonishing record of scoring in every Champions League game thus far this season.

Liverpool fans turned their praise to one star in particular following his performance against Porto.

Loris Karius has slowly worked his way into becoming Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper after a slow start to life at Anfield.

Loris Karius has received a flurry of praise from Liverpool fans.

Further, the German achieved a remarkable record tonight after keeping yet again another clean sheet.

Liverpool’s ‘keeper now has more clean sheets in this season’s Champions League than anyone else with tonight’s being his fifth of the season in the competition.

Karius appears to have finally won the trust of Liverpool fans who were full of praise for the star.

 

