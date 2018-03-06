Video: Cristiano Ronaldo improves incredible Real Madrid scoring stat, crucial goal at PSG

Real Madrid scored a crucial away goal in their Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, and it was of course Cristiano Ronaldo who scored it.

Los Blancos led 3-1 heading into the second leg in the French capital, and just to strengthen their lead further it was Ronaldo who powered home this header in the second half to give them an away goal.

Having found the back of the net, it extended the Portuguese superstar’s impressive goalscoring feats in the Champions League, as he has now scored in all eight games he has featured in in this competition this season.

This finish took his tally to 12 for the campaign in Europe, while he’s got 102 goals in 96 games in the Champions League for Real Madrid.

At 33 years of age, there is undoubtedly going to be a decline in Ronaldo’s play. However, he continues to adapt and use his cleverness on the pitch to great effect, scoring a crucial goal for his side yet again and continuing his incredible ability to find the back of the net with regularity.

Although Zinedine Zidane’s side are struggling domestically, they certainly know how to turn on the style in Europe as they’ve won three of the last four Champions League trophies. They’ll be looking to improve that run further having all-but booked a spot in the quarter-finals this year.