Video: Manchester United fans love the incredible passion shown by £75m star in new footage when celebrating against Crystal Palace

Manchester United fans loved the passion shown by Romelu Lukaku upon celebrating Nemanja Matic’s winner against Crystal Palace.

Jose Mourinho’s side executed a near perfect comeback last night at Selhurst Park in dramatic and emphatic fashion.

United were pegged back to a 2-0 deficit in the second-half by Palace and looked all but buried by Roy Hodgson’s side.

A Chris Smalling header on the 55th minute started the revival before the Belgian Romelu Lukaku drew the game level on the 76th minute with a clever finish inside the box after being surrounded by Palace defenders.

However, it was not Lukaku’s goal that earned the majority of the praise from United fans heaped onto the Belgian’s shoulders. Instead, it was his celebration for Matic’s last minute winner.

Matic secured the win for United on the 91st minute last night with an outstanding half-volley 28-yards-out from goal. Footage has today circulated on social media today of Lukaku’s reaction the moment the goal went in.

Lukaku has struggled at times since his £75m move from Everton but has recently hit some unstoppable form. (Fee per the Telegraph)

The reaction from Lukaku speaks volume for the star’s passion and commitment to the United cause, and many will remember that he had a similar reaction upon Jesse Lingard’s winner against Chelsea less than two weeks ago.

Watch below Lukaku’s emotional reaction alongside plenty of praise from United fans for his celebration.

 

