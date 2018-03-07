£30M Real Madrid ace to leave club should Zinedine Zidane’s side win Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo eager for star to stay

Real Madrid ace Luka Modric will leave the Spanish giants should they manage to win a third successive Champions League.

This is according to Spanish news outlet Diario Gol, who are reporting that Modric, who joined Loc Blancos in a £30M move from Spurs in 2012 as per the BBC, is eager to leave the club and play for one where he’s under less pressure in comparison to the Spanish giants.

The news outlet are also reporting that the Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t keen on seeing the Croatian midfielder leave the club, as Los Blancos will struggle to find a replacement with the same qualities as the former Spurs star.

When Modric first arrived in the Spanish capital, the Croat really struggled to win over fans and critics, with the midfielder being named as the worst buy of the season for the 2012/13 campaign following his move from Spurs.

However since then, it is Zinedine Zidane’s side who have had the last laugh, as the 32-year-old has now seen himself develop and become one of the best central midfielders in the world.

His keen eye for a pass and immense vision has seen some label the player as the greatest midfielder on the planet, a comment that is a very fair one to make.

In 244 appearances for Los Blancos, the midfielder has managed to clock up a total of 13 goals and 35 assists, a decent record considering the role he plays for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Should Modric end up leaving the Bernabeu at the end of the season, it’ll definitely be interesting to see who the Spanish giants target as a replacement for the world-class Croatian.