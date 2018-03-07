£50m wonderkid to brutally snub Manchester United and Liverpool for move to Tottenham

A wonderkid targeted by both Manchester United and Liverpool looks set to snub both to seal a move to Tottenham instead.

Fulham’s wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon looks set to snub both Manchester United and Liverpool in an extraordinary turn of events.

The young English star has set the Championship alight this season and has naturally attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League during a breakthrough season.

At just 17-years-old the teenager has scored an extraordinary 14 goals for Fulham this season. Considering the youngster was originally thought of as a left-back makes the achievement even more incredible. Sessegnon has made a mature and fine transformation into a left-winger.

The Mirror have this evening reported that the teenager will look to snub interest form both Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United and will instead look for a move to Tottenham.

The report states that Sessegnon’s value could be in the region of £50m, certainly an extraordinary fee for a 17-year-old.

Sessegnon’s rise however does possess a reminiscent style to that of Gareth Bale. Bale was of course playing in the Championship as an exciting left-sided player before he sealed a switch to Tottenham. Could Sessegnon fulfil or even eclipse Bale’s legacy if he was to move to Tottenham?