Arsenal team spirit damaged by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Arsenal’s team spirit has actually been made even worse by the January arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Those signings, as well as the new big-money contract handed to Mesut Ozil, has shattered the Gunners’ previous wage structure and created a less equal pay pattern among the first-team squad, according to the Times.

MORE: Arsenal and Liverpool to battle for signature of £27m Italian wonderkid

It has been a fairly disastrous season for Arsenal overall, with Arsene Wenger’s future being called into question once again as the club continue to go backwards.

A top four place now looks highly unlikely for Arsenal, while they must overcome AC Milan in the Europa League to have any chance of going on to win the competition that could seal their passage into the Champions League for next season.

While it was widely felt that offloading contract rebel Alexis Sanchez this January could be good for morale at the club, it seems the big money invested in keeping Ozil and adding Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan to the squad has only done more harm than good.

The new duo are yet to get going for their new club, while Ozil’s inconsistencies remain as he arguably doesn’t look worth that extra money given his overall contribution to the team.

Ozil, Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan are now Arsenal’s three highest earners, say the Times, and this puts the club in a tricky situation as they face negotiating new deals for the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere.