‘Better than Ozil’ – Arsenal fans call for academy star to get into the first-team after wondergoal – video

Arsenal posted a video of a superb goal by youngster Emile Smith-Rowe on their official Twitter page, but it might not have got the reaction they’d entirely planned.

The 17-year-old looks one of the Gunners’ most exciting academy talents right now, and netted a stunning free-kick to add to his personal collection of wondergoals for the club’s youth sides.

Smith-Rowe attracted attention with a curling effort that looked so good it had to be fake earlier this season, and he’s shown his class shooting technique again here with this strike against Colchester United.

? What a free-kick, @emilesmithrowe_! This stunning effort helped us to a 5-1 FA Youth Cup quarter-final win at @ColU_Official tonight pic.twitter.com/hEpGUJ5HGV — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 6, 2018

When you consider he’s also scored goals like this one below, it’s little surprise fans bombarded Arsenal’s Twitter page with calls for the teenager to get into the first-team after so many of the senior players have let the side down of late.

Could it really be worth the gamble by Arsene Wenger at this stage? Could he really be any worse than Granit Xhaka, Alex Iwobi and co.?

Here’s what this lot think…

