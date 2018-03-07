Arsenal considering Premier League-winning manager to replace Arsene Wenger

Arsenal are reportedly considering hiring former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini to replace Arsene Wenger, according to sources in Chile.

The 64-year-old, who is currently in charge of Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune, spent three years in charge at City, winning the Premier League and two League Cups in that time.

MORE: Arsenal team spirit damaged by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Pellegrini’s City sides also played a stylish brand of attacking football that would no doubt go down well at Arsenal to continue the tradition set under Wenger, but many fans will surely also question if he’s really the right choice.

The Chilean tactician had a particularly disappointing final season at the Etihad Stadium, with his side losing ten league games and only finishing fourth in the table thanks to goal difference.

Pellegrini’s record in the big games is questionable, and many will feel that he comes across as too much of a gentle character and essentially too similar to Wenger in a number of aspects.

Still, sources close to him say the Gunners are aware of him as an option and have talked up the prospect of him replacing Wenger at the Emirates Stadium.

‘The Arsenal thing is a certain possibility,’ the source is quoted in La Cuarta, as translated by the Metro.

‘Manuel is a respected name in the Premier League since he won the title with Manchester City. Arsenal are aware of their options.’