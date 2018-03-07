Arsene Wenger ready to make two big calls for Arsenal ahead of Europa League clash with AC Milan

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly ready to make two big calls ahead of his side’s Europa League tie with AC Milan tomorrow night.

The Gunners travel to the San Siro for this first leg tie in dire need of a strong result after four consecutive defeats in all competitions – their worst run since all the way back in 2002.

It is crucial that Wenger gets his team selection right as the Europa League represents Arsenal’s last chance of a trophy this season, having recently lost the Carabao Cup final, gone out of the FA Cup in the third round, and being mathematically out of the Premier League title race.

Winning this competition may also represent Arsenal’s best hope of making it back into the Champions League next season as they face an uphill struggle to get into the top four between now and May.

With that in mind, it seems Wenger is prepared to bring back two big names for Arsenal’s trip to Milan, with Hector Bellerin and Aaron Ramsey in line to return to the starting line up after missing the Brighton game, according to the Evening Standard.

Some will no doubt question whether or not the pair even deserve to get back into the team after some sloppy form of their own of late, but things got so bad against Brighton that it arguably looks a necessity.

UPDATE: The Daily Mirror have since reported that Bellerin looks set to miss the Milan game due to injury.